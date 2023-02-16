Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $2.88. Cerus shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 260,090 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
Cerus Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Trading of Cerus
About Cerus
Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cerus (CERS)
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.