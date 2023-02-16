Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $2.88. Cerus shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 260,090 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerus by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,557,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,781 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerus by 1,789.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,453,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,273 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 113.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 822,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 437,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 102.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 437,101 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

