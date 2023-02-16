Chainbing (CBG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11,080.20

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Chainbing has a total market cap of $907.92 million and $11,080.20 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00007379 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded up 30.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainbing alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.81 or 0.00425985 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,876.75 or 0.28217997 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Chainbing

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainbing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainbing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.