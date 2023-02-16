Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 3.2% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $52,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,403,000 after buying an additional 79,984 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,846,000 after buying an additional 302,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $403.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.79. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $612.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

