Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $791.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 126,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,697. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHEF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

