Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 315,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 142,933 shares.The stock last traded at $50.50 and had previously closed at $51.01.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -738.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 85,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 41,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

