Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Trading Down 6.5%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating) was down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 272,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,427,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Chesterfield Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.20.

About Chesterfield Resources

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

