Cheviot Value Management LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.1 %

PM traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $99.95. 587,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,927. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.