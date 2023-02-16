Cheviot Value Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.0% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after purchasing an additional 200,057 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,357,438,000 after buying an additional 77,186 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after buying an additional 135,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,308,444,000 after buying an additional 148,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,218,771,000 after acquiring an additional 126,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.79. The company had a trading volume of 782,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $428.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.79.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

