Cheviot Value Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,976 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.8% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.80. The stock had a trading volume of 748,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.96. The company has a market cap of $186.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

