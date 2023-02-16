China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Trading Down 11.6%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 370,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 557,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China SXT Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

See Also

