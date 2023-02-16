China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,966,100 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 1,862,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Vanke Price Performance

CHVKF remained flat at $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

