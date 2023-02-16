Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 3.9 %

CHH stock traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.91. 200,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,033. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $150.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.31.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $797,252.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,169.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2,494.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHH. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.