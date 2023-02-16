ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 856,273 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 1,004.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 382,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 240,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Price Performance

CDXC stock remained flat at $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday. 128,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,599. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $135.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ChromaDex

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDXC. StockNews.com upgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on ChromaDex from $2.40 to $2.10 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChromaDex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

