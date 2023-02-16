Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,589 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $18,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $126.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.71. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -92.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

