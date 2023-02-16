Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Wednesday.

Cinedigm Price Performance

CIDM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. 1,021,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,893. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.04. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.99.

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

Cinedigm ( NASDAQ:CIDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Featured Stories

