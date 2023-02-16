Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Wednesday.
Cinedigm Price Performance
CIDM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. 1,021,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,893. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.04. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.99.
Institutional Trading of Cinedigm
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
