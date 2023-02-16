Cipher Capital LP Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 77.8% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.23. The stock had a trading volume of 309,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,818. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $201.32.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.58% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

