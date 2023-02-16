Cipher Capital LP Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 0.8% of Cipher Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower Trading Down 2.4 %

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT stock traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,923. The company has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

