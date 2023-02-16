Cipher Capital LP Invests $5.97 Million in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 125,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,000. American International Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cipher Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 262.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE AIG traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.92. 1,193,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,864. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.61%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

