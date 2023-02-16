CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 275,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on CIR. Citigroup upped their target price on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 275,749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 225,055 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 157,018 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,370,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 46,697 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.
CIRCOR International Stock Down 1.5 %
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $195.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
Featured Stories
