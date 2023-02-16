CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 275,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CIR. Citigroup upped their target price on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 275,749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 225,055 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 157,018 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,370,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 46,697 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.81. 80,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $545.85 million, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 2.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $195.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.