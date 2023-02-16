Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,357,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 900,726 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $54,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.24. 11,365,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,852,563. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.