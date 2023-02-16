Cisco Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 108,685 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 77% compared to the typical volume of 61,300 call options.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.99. 48,110,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,200,750. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $209.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,173 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $7,818,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,704,274 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,392,000 after buying an additional 531,161 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

