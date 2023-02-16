Citigroup Begins Coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on 9 Meters Biopharma from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.33.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NMTR opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.50. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 9 Meters Biopharma

About 9 Meters Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86,281 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 5.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.