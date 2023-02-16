Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 135 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $133.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.73 and its 200 day moving average is $124.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $173.21. The stock has a market cap of $148.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $7,215,545 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

