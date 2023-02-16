Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New $640,000 Investment in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.06% of Avid Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $836,386.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $121,812.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVID shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

AVID stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

