Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XT. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000.

Shares of XT stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $60.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

