Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $185.63 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $204.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVY. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

