Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21), RTT News reports. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.
Clearwater Paper Stock Performance
NYSE CLW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 49,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $623.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper
About Clearwater Paper
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearwater Paper (CLW)
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.