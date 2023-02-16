Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21), RTT News reports. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

NYSE CLW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 49,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $623.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

About Clearwater Paper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 384,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

