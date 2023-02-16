Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KO. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,487,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,630,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 22.19%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,793 shares of company stock worth $16,761,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,524 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 195,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.