Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Cognex Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $55.31. The company had a trading volume of 847,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,147. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55. Cognex has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $80.30.

Get Cognex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,855,000 after buying an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,423,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after purchasing an additional 526,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,762,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.