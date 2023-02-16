Coin98 (C98) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $50.22 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $66.98 million and approximately $50.22 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.70 or 0.01297334 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000544 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00035507 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.00 or 0.01640289 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.