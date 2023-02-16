Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Commercial National Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion.

