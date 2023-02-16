Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHCT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,008,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after buying an additional 409,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.14%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

