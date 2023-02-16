Comparing SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) and Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY)

Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY – Get Rating) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Energy and Health and SomaLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Energy and Health N/A N/A N/A SomaLogic -81.72% -18.23% -15.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.8% of SomaLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of SomaLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Energy and Health 0 0 0 0 N/A SomaLogic 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Affinity Energy and Health and SomaLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

SomaLogic has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 231.26%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affinity Energy and Health and SomaLogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Energy and Health $2.05 million N/A -$6.08 million N/A N/A SomaLogic $81.63 million 7.24 -$87.55 million ($0.46) -7.00

Affinity Energy and Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SomaLogic.

Volatility and Risk

Affinity Energy and Health has a beta of 135.11, indicating that its share price is 13,411% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SomaLogic has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Affinity Energy and Health beats SomaLogic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affinity Energy and Health

Affinity Energy and Health Limited operates as a plant-based health and wellbeing company in Australia, India, and the United States. It engages in developing technology to produce commercial quantities of algae and medicinal cannabis for supply to algae-based nutraceuticals, animal feed and aquaculture, medicinal cannabis, and biofuels markets. The company offers FeedMe Algae, an algae-based aqua feed; and algae-based biofuels. Affinity Energy and Health Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

