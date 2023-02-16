CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Short Interest Up 13.9% in January

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CompoSecure Price Performance

CompoSecure stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,109. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $510.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CompoSecure news, Director Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 766,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $4,790,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CompoSecure news, Director Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 766,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $4,790,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 101,633 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $493,936.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,291,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,856,869.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,936,256 shares of company stock worth $16,180,428 in the last three months. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CompoSecure by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CompoSecure by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 1,075.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.