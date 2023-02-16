Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.30

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 20th. This is a boost from Computershare’s previous interim dividend of $0.24.

Computershare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84.

Insider Activity at Computershare

In other Computershare news, insider Stuart Irving 146,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th.

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

Further Reading

