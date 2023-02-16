Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CMO Stephanie Buscemi Sells 53,223 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,480,663.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Stephanie Buscemi sold 97,450 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $2,486,924.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $137,850.00.

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $26.76. 5,658,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.01. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Confluent by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,334,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,753 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 5,283.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,648 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

