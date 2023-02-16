Contrasting Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) & POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF – Get Rating) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A POET Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08% POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and POET Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22 POET Technologies $4.43 million 362.50 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -88.00

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dialog Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats POET Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialog Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About POET Technologies

(Get Rating)

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

