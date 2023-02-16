Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.65.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

CTS stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.00. The company had a trading volume of 965,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,578. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$3.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.92.

Insider Activity

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Greg Berard acquired 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,816.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$684,369.60. Insiders have bought 17,462 shares of company stock worth $73,870 in the last three months.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

