Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $14.50.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
