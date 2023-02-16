Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

