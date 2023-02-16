Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Increased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded down $3.63 on Thursday, hitting $507.65. 332,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,266. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $483.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.48.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.