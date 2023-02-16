Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Update

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,660,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 17,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Coty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 36.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of COTY traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,399,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,507. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

