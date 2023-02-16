Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Up 21.3% in January

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 763,500 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 629,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crane Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

CR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.69. 164,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average is $101.84. Crane has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $121.81.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crane will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

