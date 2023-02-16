Credit Suisse AG Acquires 18,744 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,586 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.30% of Electronic Arts worth $97,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EA opened at $113.34 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,117,732.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

