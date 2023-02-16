Credit Suisse AG Has $73.44 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,118 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $73,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Fiserv by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.05.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $117.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.65. The company has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

