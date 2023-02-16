Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 22,421 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Boeing worth $103,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $217.44 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

