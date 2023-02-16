Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 7.9% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $112.88 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002283 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001005 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000604 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014963 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000139 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
