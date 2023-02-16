Critical Survey: CI&T (NYSE:CINT) versus Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CI&T has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luokung Technology has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares CI&T and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CI&T and Luokung Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI&T presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.61%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CI&T and Luokung Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $267.71 million 2.85 $23.34 million N/A N/A Luokung Technology $145.07 million 0.47 -$68.80 million N/A N/A

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Summary

CI&T beats Luokung Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

