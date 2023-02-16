CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Up 7.0% in January

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAPL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.75. 17,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,550. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $824.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.71.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth about $35,000. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

Featured Stories

