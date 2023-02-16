Crown Advisors Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,000 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 213,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 190,976 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 65,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $27,834.29. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at $922,796.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $27,834.29. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at $922,796.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,372 shares of company stock worth $342,038 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

ACAD traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.79. 220,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,143. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

