Crown Advisors Management Inc. Takes $2.20 Million Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. FirstCash accounts for about 2.2% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned 0.06% of FirstCash as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 62.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,652,000 after purchasing an additional 412,365 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,881,000 after purchasing an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,020,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,960,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCFS. Stephens upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,589. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.78.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $749.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $2,347,008.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,032,102 shares in the company, valued at $641,819,949.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 595,628 shares of company stock worth $53,164,121 over the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

